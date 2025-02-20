NPFL: ‘Remo Stars 80% Favourites For NPFL Title, Rangers Still Fighting’ –Ilechukwu

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Technical Adviser of Rangers, has asserted that the 2024/2025 NPFL title race is only 20% open, with Remo Stars holding an 80% chance of clinching the trophy, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu appraised the 2024/2025 NPFL title race after Rangers lost 1-0 to Abia Warriors at Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday. Anthony Ijoma scored the decisive goal for the Warriors in the 43rd minute of the first half in the matchday 25 encounter.





Defending champions, Rangers International, are currently 6th in the NPFL table with 38 points from 25 matches – 10 points behind leaders, Remo Stars. The Flying Antelopes will host Sunshine Stars in next Wednesday’s matchday 26 fixture.

Also Read: NPFL: Finidi Pleased After Akwa United Draw

Ilechukwu, fondly called ‘The Working One,’ did not mince words about the likely destination of the 2024/2025 NPFL title, stating that Remo Stars are in pole position to claim their first-ever domestic top-flight silverware.

“We’re not defending anything. Remo Stars have the advantage to win the league, that’s the truth,” said Ilechukwu, a former MFM FC, Heartland, and Plateau United gaffer, when asked about Rangers’ chances of defending their 2023/2024 NPFL title.

“And every other slot is open for any other team,” he added.

He went on to highlight the challenges that have hindered the Coal City Flying Antelopes’ title defence.

“We have a lot of challenges in our team, particularly an injury crisis. But that does not mean Rangers are out of it. We keep fighting, we keep working hard, and we keep pushing. Maybe by matchday 34, 35, or 36, everything will be clearer,” he said.

“But for me, I think Remo Stars have an 80% chance of winning the league.”

As Ilechukwu lamented the growing injury concerns plaguing the seven-time NPFL champions, striker Isaac Saviour was forced off injured in the fiercely contested match, adding to the list of first-team players sidelined.

“We signed 40 players. Today, you didn’t see Kazeem Ogunleye, you didn’t see Kenechukwu Agu, and you didn’t see Ugochukwu Ejike. We have to put players in there. The truth is, we are improving every day,” Ilechukwu stated.

Also Read: NWFL: Bayelsa Queens Coach Elated With Win Over Naija Ratels

The Super Eagles assistant coach also heaped praise on Abia Warriors, describing them as a formidable side.

“Abia Warriors are one of the best teams in the league, whether anybody likes it or not,” remarked.

“Great coach, great team, great players. The NPFL is wide open for any team that prepares well, both technically and tactically, to get positive results, home or away.”

Reflecting on the match, Ilechukwu, 46, acknowledged that his players gave their all, but it was not enough to secure a positive result.

He added: “It was a great game. We gave our best, but our best wasn’t enough. This is a match where we have one or two things to take home, but we remain positive about what we want to achieve before the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors, who sit 4th on the table, will travel to face Kwara United in their matchday 26 encounter on Wednesday.

By Sab Osuji



