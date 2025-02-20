UCL: Why I Want Madrid To Face Atletico In Round Of 16 –Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has said he would prefer a Champions League round of 16 tie between Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid.

Mbappé bagged a hat-trick in Madrid’s 3-1 win against Manchester City in the second leg of the play-offs on Wednesday night.





The win means Madrid progressed into the round of 16 on a 6-3 aggregate scoreline.

There is the possibility that Friday’s draw could pit Atletico in the next round.

After being awarded with his Player of the Match award, Mbappe said (via Metro): “I have always said I didn’t come here simply to complete a dream. I want to play well, I want to mark an era.

“I knew I couldn’t be doing worse than I was initially here, and I knew that I had to begin to play with personality. As for goals, I do not set myself any limits.

“If I can score 50 goals I will; if I can score more, I will. But I’ve often scored lots of goals in my career and not won trophies. If I can score and lift trophies, let me sign up for that right now.

“This was a perfect night. We wanted to win and this was how to do it. To us, it’s logical that Madrid are in the quarter-final.

“We gave everything in front of our home fans and we won because we produced a great performance against City, who are always difficult to play.

“Honestly, I would rather we are drawn against Atleti. They and Bayern are two great clubs and it would be difficult either way.

“But in the next round, it would be much better for us if we don’t have to travel – we travel so much!’

“Bayer Leverkusen or Atleti next? Both difficult but I prefer Atleti, so we save ourselves a trip!”

There have been nine Champions League encounters between Madrid and Atletico.

Madrid have won five of those, including the finals of the 2013-14 and 2015-16 competitions.

Each of the last three La Liga meetings between the two sides have ended 1-1, including at Bernabeu in their last contest in February 2025.

Atletico are now unbeaten in their last five league games against Madrid, with four of those finishing in draws, while they have only lost one of their last seven against their rivals in Spain’s top flight.



