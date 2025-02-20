NPFL: Interim Coach Akombo Celebrates Lobi Stars’ Draw At 3SC

Lobi Stars assistant coach, Tar Akombo has expressed satisfaction with this team’s display in the draw against Shooting Stars.

The Makurdi club played out a 2-2 draw against their hosts at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.





Joshua Akpen gave Shooting Stars the lead in the 18th minute, while Ossy Martins equalised for the visitors just after the half-hour mark.

Martins then gave Lobi Stars the lead before the break.

Sadiq Ibrahim restored parity for the home team in the 51st minute.

Lobi Stars were reduced to 10-men after Martins was sent off in the 77th minute.

“I’m happy with the result. I thought we would get the three points. Unfortunately, we got a draw. We are grateful. I believe this result will be a turning point for us,” Akombo told the club’s media.

Lobi Stars will host Niger Tornadoes in the North Central derby next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



