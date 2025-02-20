Enyimba Sign Ex-NPFL Top Scorer Lokosa, Eight Others

Enyimba have announced the signing of former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, top scorer Junior Lokosa.

Lokosa played for Sporting Lagos in the NPFL last season.





The 31-year-old previously had stint with Kano Pillars Remo Stars.

The experienced forward has also played in Tunisia for Esperance, in Tanzania for Simba Sports Club and Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

The other new signings include centre-back Afolanyan Peters from Heartland FC, attacking midfielder Opeoluwa Olufemi from Sunshine Stars.

Read Also:NPFL: Interim Coach Akombo Celebrates Lobi Stars’ Draw At 3SC

Defensive midfielder Gozie Umeh also joins from Sunshine Stars, while midfielder Quadiri Olusunkanmi makes the switch from Heartland FC.

Left-back Solomon Onome has also joined the team, bringing his expertise to the defensive line.

Additionally, Nelson Micheal, who previously played for Shashemene Kanema in Ethiopia, has also joined the team including defender Ebube Micheal.

Enyimba chairman Kanu Nwankwo expressed delight with the new arrivals.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented players to our squad. They bring a wealth of experience, skill, and passion, which will undoubtedly strengthen our team,” he told the club’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu



