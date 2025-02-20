Liverpool Face Major Injury Doubt Ahead Man City Clash

Cody Gakpo is set to miss Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City as the Reds are still sweating over his fitness.

Gakpo did not feature in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa due to the knock he sustained in last week’s Merseyside derby at Everton.







Speaking in his press conference on Thursday, Reds boss Arne Slot said that Gakpo is still not back in full training and it will be a close call if he will be ready to face City.

“Let’s see, let’s see. I hope. I’m not 100 per cent sure. He hasn’t trained with the team yet, maybe he does a bit today, I don’t know exactly. It will be a close call.”

Gakpo has been crucial to Liverpool’s impressive run in the English topflight this season, contributing eight goals, three assists in 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also set to be without right-back Conor Bradley this weekend after he limped off with a hamstring injury against Aston Villa.

The young defender is due to undergo further assessment in the coming days, but he is expected to miss the next two games at least.

Also Read: UCL: Why I Want Madrid To Face Atletico In Round Of 16 –Mbappe

“We don’t know yet, but I would be completely surprised if he is involved in the Sunday game or the Wednesday game against Newcastle,” said Slot. “You can assume that is not going to happen.

“Joe Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he is out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before end of the season.”

Slot also revealed that he is having to manage the minutes of Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“These two players are not injured, but they come back from an injury,” said Slot.

“That’s also the reason why they don’t play 90 minutes five times in a row in 15 days, because that would be a big risk. We could see this yesterday with Conor Bradley.

“Who takes out two players that are playing well? That is only because it’s a big injury risk to keep them in the team.

“So when I drove up I was listening to talkSPORT and I don’t know who he is, but his name was Mark Lawrenson or something like this.

“And he simply couldn’t understand that I took Trent out [against Aston Villa], which I understand from his perspective because he played so well and he just scored a goal. But now maybe he does.”

Liverpool, who are on 61 points, could see their lead in the league table cut to five points if Arsenal beat West Ham United on Saturday.



