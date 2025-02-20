NPFL: ‘Nasarawa United Not Going Down!’ —Yusuf Vows To Save Struggling Solid Miners

Salisu Yusuf, the newly appointed Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the club will not be relegated from the NPFL at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The 63-year-old officially took over from Kabiru Dogo on Monday, 18 February, following the team’s poor run in the ongoing campaign.





Nasarawa United currently sit 19th in the NPFL table with 24 points after 25 matches, a precarious situation that led to a managerial change at the club.

Yusuf, a former gaffer of Kano Pillars, El-Kanemi Warriors, and Enyimba, was expected to begin his tenure on Wednesday when Nasarawa United travelled to Yenagoa for a Matchday 24 clash against Bayelsa United, which ended in a 2-2 draw. However, he has now confirmed that his reign officially begins this weekend.

Speaking to Completesports.com on Thursday, Yusuf—who began his managerial career at Nasarawa United in 2002—stated that he is no stranger to such a critical task.

“In 2019, I was appointed Technical Adviser of Rangers when they were bottom of the table in 20th position,” Yusuf, a former Super Eagles assistant coach, began.

“When I assessed the squad, I told Davidson Owumi, then the club’s General Manager, that we didn’t need to sign any new players. He was shocked.

“But once I started working with the players I met, Rangers climbed to fourth place before the league was halted due to Covid-19.

“In 2020, the season was stopped with 14 matches remaining. I tell you, Rangers would have won the league that year if not for the Covid-enforced stoppage.

“I know Nasarawa United’s position on the table. Yes, we are not God, but this situation is far from hopeless.

“I’m leaving Abuja for Lafia today, and we will give our best. With the support of God, the good people of Nasarawa State, the Government, the club’s management, and the fans, Nasarawa United will rise from where it is now,” Yusuf assured.

