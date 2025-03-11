Close Menu
    UCL: Barcelona Dispatch Benfica To Reach Quarters

    Adeboye Amosu

    Barcelona defeated Benfica 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions last 16-tie on Tuesday.

    The Blaugurana advanced to the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.


    Lamine Yamal set up Brazil international Raphinha for the opening goal in the 11th minute.

    Benfica equalised through a superb header from Nicolas Otamendi two minutes later.

    Yamal put Barcelona back in front two minutes before the half hour mark from a sublime shot outside the box.

    Raphinha extended the hosts lead from a quick counter-attack three minutes before the break.

    He is now the top scorer in the competition this year with 11 goals.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu

