UCL: Barcelona Dispatch Benfica To Reach Quarters

Barcelona defeated Benfica 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions last 16-tie on Tuesday.

The Blaugurana advanced to the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.





Lamine Yamal set up Brazil international Raphinha for the opening goal in the 11th minute.

Benfica equalised through a superb header from Nicolas Otamendi two minutes later.

Yamal put Barcelona back in front two minutes before the half hour mark from a sublime shot outside the box.

Raphinha extended the hosts lead from a quick counter-attack three minutes before the break.

He is now the top scorer in the competition this year with 11 goals.



