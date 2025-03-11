Osimhen, Arokodare, Boniface Will Be Too Hot For Rwanda, Zimbabwe To Handle –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles trio of Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, and Victor Boniface will be too hot for Rwanda and Zimbabwe to handle in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that Nigeria will open camp on Sunday, March 16, ahead of their match against Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali, before facing Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.



Nigeria is yet to secure a win in the qualifiers, having recorded three draws and one win from four matches.



Currently, the Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. To keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive, Nigeria must secure maximum points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in these crucial fixtures.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles attack will get the job done for Eric Chelle.



I know the Super Eagles are in a very difficult position at the moment. However, with the names I saw in our attack, I am very optimistic they will be too hot to handle.



“Yes, football is a game of 11 players, but then, I am delighted that the new head coach has selected players based on form for their respective clubs.



This is a game I know the Super Eagles will be desperate to win, and I am sure they will get the victories against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.”







