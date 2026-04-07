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    UCL: Kane Earns Bayern Victory At Real, Arsenal Snatch Late Win Over Sporting Lisbon

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Harry Kane was on target as Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

    Colombia international Luis Diaz gave Bayern the lead four minutes before the break.

    Kane doubled the Bundesliga giants lead one minute after the break.

    Read Also:UCL: There’s No Favourite —Enrique Insists Ahead PSG Vs Liverpool First Leg Q/Final Tie

    In the day’s other fixture, Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in Portugal.

    Substitute Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time to hand the Gunners the advantage going into the second leg.

    The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw before Havertz latched on to Gabriel Martinelli’s ball to deliver a fine finish in the first minute of added time

    Arsenal had David Raya to thank for making a number of keep saves in the game.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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