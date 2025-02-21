UCL: Madrid To Face Atletico As Liverpool Battle PSG In Round Of 16

Real Madrid will take on City rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The pairing was confirmed at the draw which took place today (Friday, February 21, 2025).





In another exciting fixture, Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be an all German affair as Bayer Leverkusen, with Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, will square off with Bayern Munich.

Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge, who accounted for Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta, will battle Aston Villa while it will be Barcelona vs Benfica.

In other round of 16 fixtures, Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head with Lille, Feyenoord and Inter Milan will battle it out and Arsenal will take on PSV.

The Champions League round of 16 first legs will be played on 4 and 5 March and the second legs will take place on 11 and 12 March, 2025.

Champions League round of 16 draw:

PSG vs Liverpool

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Madrid vs Atletico

PSV vs Arsenal

Benfica vs Barcelona

Dortmund vs Lille

Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan



