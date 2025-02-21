Ligue 1 Club Reims Appoint Ex-Mali International As New Head Coach

Former Mali international Samba Diawara has been appointed the new head coach of French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims.

In a press conference held om Thursday, Stade de Reims general manager, Mathieu Lacour announced that Diawara had been confirmed as the club’s next permanent head coach.





Diawara, 46, had been acting as the interim head coach since the 3rd of February when he replaced Luka Elsner.

“This is neither an interim nor a temporary choice until the end of the season: Samba is the coach of the professional team, with a long-term vision for the role and our collaboration,” the general manager stated.

Speaking after his appointment Diawara said: “The message I have with the players is clear: they will not see another face, they will not see another coach. They will have to deal with me and will have to convince me too.

“I have always had in mind to be the best assistant possible. From now on, I will have to learn another job, but I am determined to do it and there are plenty of people who are ready to help me.”

Diawara has overseen three games for Reims since Elsner was fired from the position following a poor run of form in the league (winless since the 24th of November). Results have not immediately improved and Reims are yet to score under Diawara.

A 0-0 draw with amateur side Bourgoin-Jallieu in the Coupe de France (Reims winning on penalties 3-2) was followed by defeats to Olympique Lyon (4-0) and Angers (1-0).

The club are into the quarter-finals of the cup, but sit only four points above the relegation play-off spot with 12 games remaining.

Meanwhile, Diawara is the latest African to be appointed head coach of a French Ligue 1 club after former Senegal international Habib Beye took charge at Rennes in January.



