‘It Has Not Been Easy’ — Durosinmi Recounts Tough Battle With Injury

Viktoria Plzen forward Rafiu Durosinmi has confessed it was a “tough experience” for him to spend several months on the sidelines without kicking the ball.

Durosinmi was sidelined for around 15 months due to a knee injury.





The Nigerian was on the verge of sealing a move to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt before failing a medical.

A four-year contract was already on the table for the 22-year-old then.

Read Also:Europa League: Viktoria Plzen Coach Lavishes Praise On ‘Excellent Striker’ Durosinmi

Frankfurt were also willing to pay Viktoria Plzen £9m for his signature.

The 22-year-old announced his return by bagging a brace in Miroslav Koubek’s side 2-0 win at Teplice last weekend.

Durosinmi also registered a goal and an assist in the Plzen’s win over Ferencváros on Thursday night.

“It has not been easy for me return [from injury], but with the help of the doctor, my family, physio and the team I came back stronger. [On Sunday] I scored twice in the league, today I scored again. I am really happy,” he told Nova Sport.

By Adeboye Amosu



