Europa League: Viktoria Plzen Coach Lavishes Praise On ‘Excellent Striker’ Durosinmi

Viktoria Plzen manager, Miroslav Koubek has kind words for Rafiu Durosinmi following the forward’s impressive performance in the win over Ferencváros.

Plzen defeated the Hungarians 3-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off tie at the Doosan Arena on Thursday night.





Durosinmi registered one goal and an assist for the Czech Republic side in the encounter.



Read Also:NFF Sets Deadline For CAF B-License Coaching Course Registration

Plzen won the two-legged contest 3-1 on aggregate to earn a place in the Round of 16.

Koubek however demanded that Durosinmi work on his weakness despite the striker’s contribution to the win.

“Rafiu is excellent in the penalty area. He has a goal instinct, he can find the right place and get to the ball,” Koubek told the club’s official website.

“However, his lack in the middle game and combination component is still visible. He is far from his top level yet. But if he scores two goals in 60 minutes of play, we will definitely not complain.”

By Adeboye Amosu



