UCL: Oliseh Hails PSG Victory Over Liverpool

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has showered encomium on Paris Saint-Germain following their remarkable display against Liverpool.

Luis Enrique’s side rallied from their 1-0 first leg defeat to book a place in the quarter-finals after winning 4-1 on penalities.





Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele cancelled out Liverpool’s lead after 12 minutes.

Read Also:‘I’m Certainly Not There’ — Arokodare Identifies Key Area For Improvement

The game was levelled 1-1 on aggregate after 120 minutes.

PSG scored all four penalties, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma saved twice from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

“Damn, this Paris Saint-Germain squad is extremely talented. I just love the way they actively steal balls from the opposition and play in triangles. Had a blast watching them as they eliminated Liverpool on penalties, 1-4. Bravo, coach Luis Enrique!” Oliseh wrote on X.

The Ligue 1 champions will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the last eight.

By Adeboye Amosu



