    UCL: Oliseh Hails PSG Victory Over Liverpool

    Adeboye Amosu

    Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has showered encomium on Paris Saint-Germain following their remarkable display against Liverpool.

    Luis Enrique’s side rallied from their 1-0 first leg defeat to book a place in the quarter-finals after winning 4-1 on penalities.


    Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele cancelled out Liverpool’s lead after 12 minutes.

    The game was levelled 1-1 on aggregate after 120 minutes.

    PSG scored all four penalties, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma saved twice from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

    “Damn, this Paris Saint-Germain squad is extremely talented. I just love the way they actively steal balls from the opposition and play in triangles. Had a blast watching them as they eliminated Liverpool on penalties, 1-4. Bravo, coach Luis Enrique!” Oliseh wrote on X.

    The Ligue 1 champions will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the last eight.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

