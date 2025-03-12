‘I’m Certainly Not There’ — Arokodare Identifies Key Area For Improvement

KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has said it is important for him to work on his professionalism, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare has been in fantastic form for the Smurfs this season.





The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals in the Belgian Pro League this term.

The forward was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Despite his impressive performance, the striker confessed he still needs to work on his professional life.

“Although I am certainly not where I want and need to be, because if I am honest with myself, my professionalism is one of my biggest areas of improvement,” he told Het Belang van Limburg.

Arokodare also admitted that his openness and desire to please everyone have sometimes worked against him.

“I always think that everyone is my friend, but in the end that is not true. I am always talking and trying to explain things, but I really need to learn to just keep my mouth shut sometimes,” he added.



