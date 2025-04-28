Close Menu
    World Football

    UCL: PSG Unveil Matchday Squad To Face Arsenal

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Paris Saint-Germain have announced the squad that have travelled to London to face Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

    PSG are at full-strength for the tie with Luis Enrique possessing a full squad at his disposal. 22 players have made the trip to the Emirates Stadium with Les Parisiens expected to touch down in the early afternoon in London.

    PSG will be looking to bounce back having suffered their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 on Friday, at the hands of OGC Nice (3-1).

    As Luis Enrique highlighted, however, the priority is titles, not records.

    With the chance of an invincible season over, Les Parisiens will look to win the Champions League and the Coupe de France before the end of the campaign.

    PSG full squad v Arsenal
    Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matvey Safonov, Arnau Tenas

    Defenders: Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi

    Midfielders: Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, João Neves

    Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Gonçalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué

    Get French Football News


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad