UCL: PSG Unveil Matchday Squad To Face Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the squad that have travelled to London to face Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

PSG are at full-strength for the tie with Luis Enrique possessing a full squad at his disposal. 22 players have made the trip to the Emirates Stadium with Les Parisiens expected to touch down in the early afternoon in London.

PSG will be looking to bounce back having suffered their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 on Friday, at the hands of OGC Nice (3-1).

As Luis Enrique highlighted, however, the priority is titles, not records.

With the chance of an invincible season over, Les Parisiens will look to win the Champions League and the Coupe de France before the end of the campaign.

PSG full squad v Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matvey Safonov, Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, João Neves

Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Gonçalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué

