UCL: Rosenior Reveals What Chelsea Players Must Have For PSG Clash

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has warned his players that they will need to be disciplined in order to get a favourable result against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Blues travel to Paris in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, in what is a repeat of the Club World Cup last summer.

However, it’s the first time the two sides have met in this competition since the 2015/2016 season.

The Blues advanced straight to the last 16 after securing a top eight finish in the league phases, whilst PSG scraped past Monaco in the play-offs.

Luis Enrique’s men aren’t in the best form domestically and warmed up for this game with a 3-1 defeat at home to Monaco on Friday night.

Also Read: Estevao: Why Chelsea Caught My Attention

Looking ahead to the big clash, Rosenior said (via chelsea.news).

“They’re world-class, it would be crazy not to expect anything else,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“They have world-class players and a world-class manager, but we do too. We have to remember it’s a two-legged game, so we need to have discipline.”



