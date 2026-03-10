Osimhen Bags Assist In Galatasaray’s UCL Win Over Liverpool

Victor Osimhen provided an assist in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the RAMs Park on Tuesday night.

Osimhen teed up Gabon international Mario Lemina for the winning goal in the seventh minute.

It was the forward’s third assist in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The striker has also scored seven goals in nine appearances in the competition.

The 27-year-old had a goal chalked off for offside three minutes after the hour mark.

Liverpool also had a goal ruled out for offside few minutes later.

The two teams will clash in the second leg next week Wednesday.



