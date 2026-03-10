UCL: Lookman In Action As Atletico Beat Tottenham

Ademola Lookman was in action as Atletico Madrid defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg encounter at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was Lookman’s third appearance for the Spanish giants in the competition following his arrival from Atalanta last month.

The 28-year-old has registered one goal, and one assist for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Pablo Barrios in the 69th minute.

Julián Álvarez bagged a brace for Atletico, with Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, and Robin Le Normand also on target.

Pedro Porro, and Dominic Solanke scored for Spurs in the game.

The second leg will hold at the Tottenham Stadium next week Tuesday.



