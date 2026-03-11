UCL: Osimhen Confident Galatasaray Can Beat Liverpool At Anfield

Victor Osimhen is upbeat Galatasaray can beat Liverpool at the Anfield next week, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter 1-0.

Osimhen provided the assist for the decisive goal scored by Mario Lemina in the seventh minute.

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.

Galatasaray Want Double

The Nigeria international is confident they can earn a place in the quarter-finals.

“We did a very good job today. I think we can hurt Liverpool in the return match. We’ve done a good job so far,” Osimhen was quoted by Galatasaray’s official website.

Galatasaray fans unveiled a tifo before kickoff that portrayed Osimhen alongside his daughter and late mother.

The artwork carried a heartfelt message: “We are family, and family is everything.”

Emotional Night For Osimhen

The 27-year-old admitted the moment was overwhelming for him.

” I’ve been very happy since I arrived wearing this jersey. This jersey is very special. I wanted to do my best for these fans,” added Osimhen.

“I’m experiencing completely different emotions here . I lost my mother at a young age, and the fans made me very happy today . That’s why it’s so important to me. We are a family with the Galatasaray fans.”

By Adeboye Amosu






