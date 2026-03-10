UCL: Lookman Ready For Tottenham Hotspur Test

Ademola Lookman will aim to extend his impressive form for Atletico Madrid when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish giants will welcome Igor Tudor’s side to the Metropolitano Stadium for the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.

Lookman has been in fantastic form since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta during the winter transfer window.

The Nigeria international has registered four goals and three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in Atletico’s 7-4 aggregate victory over Club Brugge in the playoffs.

Lookman scored in the first leg which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The winger, who started the reverse fixture on the bench registered an assist.

Atletico head into the game in fantastic form having won four of their last five matches.

By Adeboye Amosu






