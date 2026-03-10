MLS Hands Lifetime Ban To Ghanaian Footballer Over Betting Scandal

Major League Soccer (MLS) has handed lifetime bans to midfielder Derrick Jones and Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah after an investigation found they were involved in extensive betting on matches, Tribuna reports.

According to the league, both players gambled on matches during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including games involving their own teams.

MLS also revealed that the pair once placed bets on Jones receiving a yellow card during a Columbus Crew match against the New York Red Bulls in October 2024 — which later occurred.

Investigators also believe the players may have shared confidential information with other bettors about their intention to draw bookings.

Jones, 29, had already been released by Columbus Crew last November, while 28-year-old Yeboah left Los Angeles FC in January before joining Chinese side Qingdao Hainiu last month.

MLS said there was no evidence that the betting activities directly influenced the outcome of any matches.



