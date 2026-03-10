Osimhen Leads UCL Player Of the Match Rankings

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen currently leads the Player of the Match standings in this season’s UEFA Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has claimed the accolade four times this season — the most by any player.

Osimhen moved ahead of the standings after he was named Player of the Match in Galatasaray’s 3-2 defeat to Juventus last month.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Bayern Munich striker have all won the award three times.

Others players who have won the award on three occasions this season are; Charles de Ketelaere, Anthony Gordon, Jens Hauge and Francisco Trincão.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in eight appearances in the Champions League this season.

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter at the RAMs Park on Tuesday night.

By Adeboye Amosu



