Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Leads UCL Player Of the Match Rankings

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen currently leads the Player of the Match standings in this season’s UEFA Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

    The Nigeria international has claimed the accolade four times this season — the most by any player.

    Osimhen moved ahead of the standings after he was named Player of the Match in Galatasaray’s 3-2 defeat to Juventus last month.

    Read Also:UCL: Osimhen Eyes New Record As Galatasaray Host Liverpool

    Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Bayern Munich striker have all won the award three times.

    Others players who have won the award on three occasions this season are; Charles de Ketelaere, Anthony Gordon, Jens Hauge and Francisco Trincão.

    Osimhen has scored seven goals in eight appearances in the Champions League this season.

    Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter at the RAMs Park on Tuesday night.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.