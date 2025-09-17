UCL: Super Eagles Defender Ruled Out Of Slavia Prague Vs Bodo/Glimt

Slavia Prague head coach Jindřich Trpišovský has ruled out Super Eagles defender Igho Ogbu from his side’s UEFA Champions clash with Bodo/Glimt, reports Completesports.com.

Trpišovský’s side will host the Norwegian champions at the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday (today).

The gaffer confirmed that Ogbu will not be included in the matchday squad due to injury.

“We had problems with the marodka, unfortunately I will just say that Honza Bořil and Igoh Ogbu will not be in the nomination,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

On Importance Of Bodo/Glimt Clash

“I don’t see it that way at all. I see it as another home match that we have a chance to win. Moreover, after a very long time in the Champions League,” added Trpišovský.

” We want to manage the match, just like everyone else. Then we will think about what comes next. We have Liberec waiting for us this weekend, which will be a very difficult match, as I said.

“We primarily want to manage the match on Wednesday and then somewhere in the back of our minds we have the duel in Liberec. That’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now.”

By Adeboye Amosu



