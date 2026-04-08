UCL: The Tie Is Not Over —Kompany Warns Bayern Players After First Leg Win Vs Madrid

Vincent Kompany has warned his Bayern Munich players that their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie is still open, despite securing a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Bayern will head to the Allianz Arena with a slim 2-1 lead from the first leg.
Luis Diaz gave the Bavarian’s the lead with four minutes left in the first half before Harry Kane doubled the lead in the first minute of the second half.
Kylian Mbappe gave Madrid hope in the tie by pulling a goal back in the 74th minute.
But despite securing the hard fought win, Kompany warned his players that nothing has been decided yet.
“Everyone in the dressing room was very, very calm,” Kompany revealed after the match.
“We won, but we need to win again to advance. Winning at the Bernabéu is something special. If you can do that, that shows you’re capable of achieving a lot. But the tie is not over.”