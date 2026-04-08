Why Onuachu Struggles To Score Goals For Super Eagles —Lawal

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has explained why Paul Onuachu struggles to score goals for the Super Eagles despite his impressive returns for his club.

Since making debut for the Super Eagles, Onuachu has only managed four goals in 30 appearances.

Also he has featured at three Africa up of Nations but has only managed just one goal, which was in the 3-1 group stage win against Uganda at the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

But the tall striker is a different beast when it comes to banging in the goals when it comes to club football.

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At Trabzonspor this season he has scored 22 goals and has two assists in 25 appearances.

“It’s important to remember that national team football is a different ball game,” Lawal told Footy Africa. “Even in my day, we had strikers like Jonathan Akpoborie, who struggled internationally but would return to his club and score a brace or a hat-trick immediately.”

Lawal explained that the main issue for Onuachu is the lack of preparation time during international windows.

“At club level, you have the luxury of time and consistent minutes to find your rhythm. With the national team, you don’t have time to gel; you might only get two or three sessions before a match. If you don’t produce instantly, you risk being dropped. At a club, you have the luxury of time and consistent minutes to find your rhythm.”

But despite his struggles with the Super Eagles Lawal said Onuachu remains an important player for the atonal team.

By James Agberebi



