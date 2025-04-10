UCLUCL
    World Football

    UCL: We Have The Quality To Turn Things Around Against PSG –Villa Forward, Rogers

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Paris Saint-Germain earned a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the first leg at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, coming from behind after a 1-0 deficit to score three unanswered goals.

    While PSG displayed their quality, could manager Unai Emery have contributed to the situation that allowed the Parisians to stage a comeback? Desire Doue quickly equalized after Aston Villa took the lead, sending the teams into halftime at 1-1.


    Doue’s goal seemed to set the tone for the second half. Early on, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead, giving them a 2-1 lead.

    It looked like the match would end 2-1, but Nuno Mendes sealed the win with a late goal, putting PSG in a strong 3-1 position heading into the second leg.

    After the match, Morgan Rogers, who scored the lone goal for Aston Villa, spoke to TNT Sports (via PSGTALK):“We’re here for a reason, we’re not here to just compete. We want to keep fighting and normally we have the quality to compete with any team in the world.”

    “There’s loads of belief in the changing room. We have nothing to lose, nobody thought we’d win the tie in the first place. Why not just go for it? We’ve definitely got the quality to turn things around. It’s not done yet.”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

