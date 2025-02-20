Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UEL: Durosinmi Bags Brace As Viktoria Plzen Qualify For Round Of 16

    By No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi bagged a brace as Viktoria Plzen beat Ferencvaros 3-0 in the Europa League second leg play-off.

    Viktoria Plzen advanced into the round of 16 on a 3-1 aggregate win.


    Durosinmi, 22, opened the scoring in the 27th minute before grabbing his second goal on 38 minutes to put his side 3-0 ahead.

    Pavel Sulc doubled Viktoria Plzen’s lead with 10 minutes left to play in the first half.

    Victor Osimhen was also on target in Thursday’s Europa League second leg play-off.

    The Super Eagles star was on target in Galatasaray’s 2-2 home draw with AZ Alkmaar.

    The Netherlands outfit went through to the round of 16 6-3 on aggregate.


    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.