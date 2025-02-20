UEL: Durosinmi Bags Brace As Viktoria Plzen Qualify For Round Of 16

Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi bagged a brace as Viktoria Plzen beat Ferencvaros 3-0 in the Europa League second leg play-off.

Viktoria Plzen advanced into the round of 16 on a 3-1 aggregate win.





Durosinmi, 22, opened the scoring in the 27th minute before grabbing his second goal on 38 minutes to put his side 3-0 ahead.

Pavel Sulc doubled Viktoria Plzen’s lead with 10 minutes left to play in the first half.

Victor Osimhen was also on target in Thursday’s Europa League second leg play-off.

The Super Eagles star was on target in Galatasaray’s 2-2 home draw with AZ Alkmaar.

The Netherlands outfit went through to the round of 16 6-3 on aggregate.



