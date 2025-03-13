Close Menu
    UEL: Osayi-Samuel, Dessers, Balogun Feature In Rangers’ Penalty Shootout Win Vs Fenerbahce

    Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun were in action as Rangers secured a penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce in the second leg, round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

    Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel was in Fenerbahce’s starting line-up after returning from suspension.


    Rangers lost the return leg 2-0 at Ibrox with the scoreline at 3-3 on aggregate but went on to win 3-2 on penalties.

    At Old Trafford Manchester United hammered Real Sociedad 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick by Bruno Fernandes.

    The Red Devila, whose other goal was scored by Diogo Dalot, went through on a 5-2 aggregate win.

    Also, Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur sealed qualification into the last eight following wins against FCSB and AZ Alkmaar respectively.

    While Lyon recorded a 7-1 aggregate win thanks to a 4-0 second leg win, Spurs came out tops 3-1 at home to with an aggregate scoreline of 3-2.


