    Nigeria National Teams

    Unity Cup An Opportunity To Test New Players — Chelle

    Adeboye Amosu
    eric-chelle-super-eagles-nigeria-2026-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers-nff

    Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle says the Unity Cup is an opportunity for him to test new players ahead of the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

    Nigeria will compete at the 2025 edition of the Unity Cup with Black Stars of Ghana, Reggae Boys of Jamaica and Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago.


    Chelle invited four new players for last month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

    Read Also:Unity Cup: Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium To Host Super Eagles, Jamaica, Ghana, Trinidad Battles

    The 47-year-old hinted he will invite more new players for the Unity Cup.

    “We are looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October,” the 47-year-old told thenff.com.

    The Unity Cup will run from May 27 to May 31, 2025.

    All the matches will be played at the Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in London.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

