Unity Cup : Gusau Lauds Super Eagles’ Display, Hopeful Of A Better Future

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance at the just concluded Unity Cup invitational tournament.

The Super Eagles won their two games at the competition against the Black Stars of Ghana and Reggae Boys of Jamaica.

The three-time African defeated Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final.

Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties in the final.

The keenly contested game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

“First of all, that’s the essence of this type of tournament.It took us some months to put this together, and it was aimed at allowing the coach to see some new players,” Gusau after the Super Eagles win over Jamaica

“As you know, he was appointed less than a month before the World Cup qualifiers, so he didn’t have many options but to work with the players he met on the ground.”

Gusau also reckoned that the Super Eagles have a big future ahead going by the quality of players in the team.

“With what we saw in these two matches, we are happy and excited. We saw hope,” Gusau added.

“I believe every football-loving Nigerian saw what happened in London. It gave us a glimpse of the hard work the coach is putting in to build a Super Eagles team we can rely on.”

By Adeboye Amosu



