Postecoglou Set To Be Sacked By Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has two years left on his contract with Tottenham Hotspur but it is no secret that club chiefs are looking at possible replacements this summer.

Postecoglou led Spurs to glory in the UEFA Europa League last month, ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought and delivering on his promise of ‘always’ winning silverware during his second year in a job.

However, Tottenham’s success in Europe was in stark contrast to their Premier League form, which resulted in an embarrassing finish of 17th place.

Postecoglou admitted prior to going on a post-season holiday that he was not sure whether he would still be in charge come the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Now it has been reported that Spurs made direct contact with Thomas Frank earlier this week, with the Brentford boss widely touted as a strong candidate to take over from Postecoglou.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who claim that Frank discussed his vision for Spurs during the talks, as well as identifying some possible transfer targets.

However, it is also noted that, although Frank ranks high on Tottenham’s shortlist of managers, chairman Daniel Levy is considering several candidates.

Frank has been in charge of Brentford since October 2018. His only other job in senior management came with Danish club Brondby between 2013 and 2016.

He won promotion with Brentford via the EFL Championship play-offs in 2021 and has since established the west London club in England’s top flight, delivering finishes of 13th, ninth, 16th and most recently 10th.

Frank’s Premier League win percentage with Brentford is 35.53%, having overseen 54 victories, 38 draws and 60 losses in 152 games.

That is significantly lower than Postecoglou’s Premier League win-rate of 40.79% — a result of 31 victories, 11 draws and 34 defeats over two 38-game seasons — but Frank has been working with a squad that cost vastly less than Tottenham’s.

Brentford finished 18 points better off than Spurs last season.

However, Tottenham’s Europa League triumph means that they will join the Premier League’s top five — Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle — in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

