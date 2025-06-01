Inter Welcomed Back To Milan By Just One Fan After UCL Final Humiliation

Inter were welcomed back to the city of Milan by one single supporter after suffering the heaviest ever defeat in a Champions League final on Saturday night.

The Nerazzurri were hammered 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday evening, the heaviest ever loss in a European Cup final, with goals from Achraf Kahimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu.

Inter returned home via Milan Malpensa airport on Sunday. Waiting for them on the ground was one single supporter named Marco, according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m the only idiot here, but they still deserve applause,” the lonely Nerazzurri supporter could be heard shouting on the tarmac.

Inter’s return to the city was described as ‘silent’, with just the one supporter turning out to welcome the squad back home aside from the police escort and airport staff. None of the Nerazzurri squad on their way from the plane to their team coach.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there was one single nod from Francesco Acerbi as he got onto the team coach.

There were shouts to both Simone Inzaghi and Marcus Thuram, but neither of them felt able to muster up a response.

Football Italia



