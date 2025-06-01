Super Falcons Vs Cameroon Friendly Postponed Again

The friendly encounter between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon has now been rescheduled again.

The first leg of the friendly was initially scheduled to hold last Saturday at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

It was later moved to Monday with the venue also shifted to the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta following the late arrival of Cameroon players and officials.

The change was due to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) not approving Monday for the game.

“Our friendly against Cameroon will now hold on Tuesday, June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, following late request from FECAFOOT and CAF’s approval,” reads a statement on the Super Falcons X account.

The game will kick-off at 4pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



