Unity Cup: How My Team Plays Vs Jamaica Is Important To Me –Chelle

Eric Chelle has said how the Super Eagles play against Jamaica is important to him.

The Super Eagles will take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday.

To get to the final the Super Eagles secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Ghana’s Black Stars in the second semi-final.

In the first semi-final Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 despite surrendering a 2-0 lead.

When asked about his thoughts on the Jamaican team in his pre-match press conference, Chelle said how is team perform is what is his concern.

“I need to focus on my team, I don’t want to talk about Jamaica because I’m not the coach of Jamaica,” he said. “What is important for me is how my team play, how they improve every game, in training session which is important for me.”



