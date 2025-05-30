Turkey: Osimhen Scores On Final Day Of Season

Victor Osimhen rounded up his loan spell with Galatasaray on a positive note, netting in the Yellow and Reds 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Okan Buruk’s side took the lead from the penalty spot through Dries Mertens in the 15th minute.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s second goal of the game nine minutes from time.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals in the Turkish Super Lig for Okan Buruk’s side in the 2024/25 season.

The powerful hitman scored 37 goals, and provided seven assists across all competitions.

The win marked Galatasaray’s 30th of the league campaign, lifting them to 95 points.

On the other hand, Başakşehir finished the season in fifth place, earning a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.



