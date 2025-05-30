Close Menu
    Unity Cup 2025: It’s Not Going To Be Easy Against Jamaica –Simon

    Moses Simon has predicted a tough match for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s Unity Cup final against Jamaica.

    The Super Eagles reached the final of this year’s edition after defeating rivals Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

    On their part, Jamaica edged out Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 despite surrendering a 2-0 lead.

    Simon featured in the victory against the Black Stars after coming on in the second half.

    Ahead of the weekend’s tie, Simon said he and his teammates are ready.

    “This is my first time playing in a tournament like this in the UK,” the Nantes forward said in Friday’s pre-match press conference. “We are prepared we know what is at stake in Nigeria there’s nothing like friendly game.

    “Jamaica have a good team and we all know it’s not going to be easy because they have good players, good coach.”

    The Super Eagles beat Jamaica 2-0 when both teams met in the 2004 tournament.


    1 Comment

    1. Chima E Samuels on

      For Christ sake Jamaica is not a footballing nation. I don’t know if we have match analyst in this team. But we tend to fear every Tom and dyck instead of doing our home work.

