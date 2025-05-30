WAFCON 2024: CAF Announces Super Falcons Match Schedule

The Confederation of African Football, CAF,has released the Super Falcons match schedule for 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria’s three group stage matches is scheduled for the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

Justine Madugu’s side will begin their quest for a record extending tenth title against Tunisia on Sunday, 6 July.

The Super Falcons will face Botswana in their second group game a four days later.

The West Africans will take on Algeria in their final group s game on Sunday, July 13.

The biennial competition which will be hosted by Morocco will run from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday , July 26, 2025.

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa are the defending champions of the competition.

Full Schedule

‎6 July: Nigeria Vs Tunisia (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca – 17hrs

‎10 July: Botswana Vs Nigeria (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca – 20hrs)

‎13 July: Nigeria Vs Algeria (Larbi Zaouli Stadium- 17hrs).

By Adeboye Amosu



