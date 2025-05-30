Ex-Enyimba Coach: Super Eagles Players Must Exhibit Strong Character To Qualify For 2026 WC

Former Enyimba coach Yemi Olanrewaju has advised Super Eagles players to show more commitment and character if Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Recall that the team currently sit fourth in Group C of the standings, with seven points after six rounds of games. They are six points behind group leaders South Africa, who have 13.



Speaking in an interview with Lagos Talks, Olanrewaju stated that Enyimba coach Finidi George should not be blamed for the Super Eagles’ current standing in the group.



“When Finidi was the Super Eagles coach, six of the regulars were not available for the game, and the game was in the summer,” Yemaster told Lagos Talks.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Chukwueze To Work Under Six-Time Serie A Title-Winning Coach At Milan



“Nigerians actually want the World Cup, but the players don’t want to go to the World Cup. They are not interested; take it to the bank.



“Just imagine that it was Finidi that drew against Zimbabwe at home or any home-based coach; you’re dead. But nobody talks about it.



“I always tell my players that they need to have character. As players, without a coach, there are some games you should never lose. Finidi lost to Benin, but is it only Benin that cost us the World Cup? Look at the gap…



“I usually don’t miss Super Eagles training because Uyo is close to Aba. As at four days before the game, the players had an important World Cup qualifier; almost all the players in Europe had already reported to their national teams despite their hectic schedule.



“Hakimi already reported to camp for Morocco, but our players were busy clubbing in Lagos when camp had opened.”



