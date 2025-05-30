Close Menu
    Wirtz Is A Brilliant Player –Tella

    Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella believes Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Richard Wirtz has the brilliance to excel in any club that he finds himself in.

    The Nigerian international made this known amid his imminent transfer move to Liverpool this summer.

    Speaking with talkSPORT, Tella stated that he has his backing in whatsoever decision he takes this summer.

    “As a player, he’s brilliant. You know, I’ve worked with him for the last two years, and it’s like each day I could just see this guy is unbelievable.

    “It’s no surprise he has a lot of interest in him because he’s a brilliant player, but we trust that the club will make the right decision, and he’ll make the right decision, and as a friend.

    “I hope he’s also happy with whatever decision he makes, but we will support him regardless,” the former Southampton winger said in an interview with TalkSPORT.


