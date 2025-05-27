Unity Cup: I Feel Very Happy For Our Home-based Players –Musa

Ahmed Musa has expressed happiness for the opportunity given to the home-based Super Eagles players at this year’s Unity Cup.

Head Coach Eric Chelle included 10 home-based stars alongside their foreign-based counterparts for the four-nation tournament which will kick-off today (Tuesday).

Musa, who currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was among the home-based players listed.

“There are lots of home-based players in the team, the coach watch a lot of the league games,” Musa said in a video posted on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV. “I feel very happy for them so let’s see what will happen in the game.”

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner said he is happy to be back in the Super Eagles.

“I’m always happy whenever I get the call-up so I’m very happy to be back.

“It has been a long time but I don’t think there’s any difference so we just wait and see on the day of the game what is going to happen.”

On the Super Eagles’ poor campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Musa added:”I know a lot of Nigerians are very disappointed in the Super Eagles but I will always call on them to keep supporting because that is what we need right now. There support will make a big impact for us.”

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the second semi-final of the Unity Cup.

The last time both teams met was in a friendly game in Marrakech, Morocco in March 2024.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman earned the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.

By James Agberebi



