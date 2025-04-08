Van Nistelrooy Tipped To Leave Leicester City

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been tipped to leave relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The Foxes hopes of surviving relegation suffered another setback after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.





They created a football league record as the first side to lose eight straight home games without scoring.

Graeme Bailey, a journalist, exclusively revealed to Leicester City News that whilst no final decision has been made on Van Nistelrooy, there is a growing expectancy that he will leave the King Power Stadium.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future has not officially been decided, but I am told at this point it is highly unlikely he continues, not impossible, but unlikely,” Bailey told the site.

“He was not backed in January, and some would argue his position has been almost untenable since that failure from those above him, although there is also a feeling in the squad that they did not perform at their best.”

The Leicester boss penned a two-and-a-half deal in November, so there will be work to do on agreeing his pay-off.

Van Nistelrooy

Bailey further added that Leicester’s hierarchy are already carrying out due diligence on van Nistelrooy’s potential successor.

The journalist noted that Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is one to keep an eye on after his impressive season in France, with his side currently residing fourth in Ligue 1.

“There is no denying that work is already being done on possible candidates to replace him.

“I would keep an eye on Liam Rosenior for sure, his stock is massively high. We know Southampton like him, and so no shock that Leicester would be looking, but don’t rule out Chelsea/BlueCo from tying him down to a new long-term deal too.”

Rosenior was formerly of Hull City and led the Championship outfit to a seventh-placed finish last term, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

A Hull expert told the site that Rosenior would welcome Leicester’s call if, indeed, they do make a formal approach for the 40-year-old.



