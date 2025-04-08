Jerome Adams Suffers Another Injury

Jerome Adams is expected to be sidelined again for a number of weeks due to a muscle injury, reports Completesports.com.

Adams sustained his latest injury in Sevilla’s 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid last weekend.





The Nigerian will begin his recovery process on Wednesday, according to the club.

“Sevilla FC’s medical team reports that Akor Adams has a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh, which was detected after experiencing discomfort in the final LALIGA match against Atlético de Madrid last Sunday,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

He arrived the Rojiblancos on a permanent transfer from Ligue 1 club Montpellier in January.

The former Lillestrøm striker sustained a calf injury which sidelined for over one month.

Adams only returned to action last month.

By Adeboye Amosu





