UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
-
INT
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
-
RMA
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Enyimba Player Of The Match Award Thrills Nweke; Says ‘My Best Yet To Come’

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    kalu-nweke-enyimba-player-of-the-match-npfl

    Enyimba of Aba midfielder, Kalu Nweke, has expressed joy after emerging as Player of the Match (PoTM) in the People’s Elephant’s 2-1 victory in Sunday’s ‘Abia Derby’ against Abia Warriors, Completesports.com reports.

    Nweke not only dazzled with his skilful display and precise passes, but also curled in an incredible 25-yard volley to haul the nine-time title winners back into the game after Anthony Ijoma’s early headed goal for Abia Warriors.


    It was Nweke’s second goal for Enyimba in the current campaign and it earned him the prestigious Man of the Match award.

    Also Read: NPFL: Agu Proud To End Heartland’s Winless Streak With Brace Against Kano Pillars

    He was later presented with the award, which carries a cash prize of ₦150,000.

    A delighted Nweke, speaking with visible emotion, said he was “overjoyed” to be named Player of the Match in the gritty NPFL matchday 32 clash.

    “I’m excited. I don’t have enough words to express my happiness, and I thank the organisers of the award for finding me worthy of such honour,” Nweke said.

    He dedicated the award to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Enyimba family and supporters who, according to him, contributed in various ways to the achievement.

    “I’m overjoyed. I thank my teammates, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. I also thank the coaches who have impacted so much on us and ensured we remain in top form,” he reiterated.

    “I also commend the management for their motivation, and the fans and supporters of Enyimba for their unwavering belief in us, even during difficult moments.

    Also Read: NPFL: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Win Title Despite Loss To Rivers United

    “For me, this award is motivation to work harder and do more for my career.”

    Enyimba currently sit 8th on the league table with 46 points and remain in strong contention for the second CAF Champions League ticket as well as the CAF Confederation Cup slot available in the NPFL.

    Remo Stars top the standings with 60 points, with six matches left in the season. They appear to have a firm grip on the title and the first slot for the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League.

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.