NPFL: Enyimba Player Of The Match Award Thrills Nweke; Says ‘My Best Yet To Come’

Enyimba of Aba midfielder, Kalu Nweke, has expressed joy after emerging as Player of the Match (PoTM) in the People’s Elephant’s 2-1 victory in Sunday’s ‘Abia Derby’ against Abia Warriors, Completesports.com reports.

Nweke not only dazzled with his skilful display and precise passes, but also curled in an incredible 25-yard volley to haul the nine-time title winners back into the game after Anthony Ijoma’s early headed goal for Abia Warriors.





It was Nweke’s second goal for Enyimba in the current campaign and it earned him the prestigious Man of the Match award.

He was later presented with the award, which carries a cash prize of ₦150,000.

A delighted Nweke, speaking with visible emotion, said he was “overjoyed” to be named Player of the Match in the gritty NPFL matchday 32 clash.

“I’m excited. I don’t have enough words to express my happiness, and I thank the organisers of the award for finding me worthy of such honour,” Nweke said.

He dedicated the award to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Enyimba family and supporters who, according to him, contributed in various ways to the achievement.

“I’m overjoyed. I thank my teammates, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. I also thank the coaches who have impacted so much on us and ensured we remain in top form,” he reiterated.

“I also commend the management for their motivation, and the fans and supporters of Enyimba for their unwavering belief in us, even during difficult moments.

“For me, this award is motivation to work harder and do more for my career.”

Enyimba currently sit 8th on the league table with 46 points and remain in strong contention for the second CAF Champions League ticket as well as the CAF Confederation Cup slot available in the NPFL.

Remo Stars top the standings with 60 points, with six matches left in the season. They appear to have a firm grip on the title and the first slot for the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League.

By Sab Osuji



