    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Agu Proud To End Heartland’s Winless Streak With Brace Against Kano Pillars

    Nnamdi Ezekute
    samuel-agu-heartland-naze-millionaires-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    21-year-old defender, Samuel Agu, has expressed delight after scoring twice to help Heartland return to winning ways following a run of six matches without a victory, Completesports.com reports.

    Agu netted a brace in Saturday’s emphatic win against the Sai Masu Gida side — first heading in from a free-kick and later smashing home from a direct set-piece.


    Also Read: NPFL: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Win Title Despite Loss To Rivers United

    The crucial victory lifted the Naze Millionaires to 16th in the NPFL table, with Agu promising to keep contributing goals to help the five-time champions finish the season in a more comfortable position.

    “I’m so happy to be the scorer of the goals in the match,” Agu said gleefully. “For the past six matches, we’ve been finding it difficult to score.

    “And for God to use me to score both goals and end our winless run, I’m truly delighted.”

    It was Agu’s first time appearing on Heartland’s scorers’ sheet — and he did so in emphatic fashion, at a most needed time.

    Agu vowed to keep playing a role in front of goal to ensure Heartland ends the season on a high.

    Also Read: NPFL: Rivers United Deserved To Defeat Remo Stars — Finidi

    “I hope to score more goals for this team because it needs the collective effort of everyone to succeed.

    “Yes, from the beginning, I’ve been practising how to take free-kicks,” he added, as he appealed to supporters to keep backing the team despite recent struggles.

    “I plead with fans to continue supporting us. Although they’ve understandably been unhappy with our performances in recent matches, we’re assuring them that in the remaining six games of the season, we’ll put in more effort to ensure positive results and avoid relegation. That’s a promise,” Agu declared.

    By Sab Osuji


    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

