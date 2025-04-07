EPLEPL
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Rivers United Deserved To Beat Remo Stars — Finidi

    Adeboye Amosu
    finidi-george-rivers-united-the-pride-of-rivers-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has said his team deserved to beat Remo Stars, reports Completesports.com.

    The Port Harcourt club defeated the league leaders 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.


    Bolaji Sholumade scored the winning goal seven minutes from time.

    Read Also:Exclusive: ‘I Want To Make Nigeria Proud’ – Ibrahim Opens Up On Reims Breakthrough, Chelsea Trial

    The former champions cut Remo Stars’ lead to five points following the hard-earned victory.

    “It was a difficult game considering the opposition, Remo Stars,”Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

    “I think they played differently in the game, we had two chances which we didn’t take in the first half, on the overall, i think we deserved to win the game.

    “I think we deserved to come out with the three points.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

