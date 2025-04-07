NPFL: Rivers United Deserved To Beat Remo Stars — Finidi

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has said his team deserved to beat Remo Stars, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club defeated the league leaders 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.





Bolaji Sholumade scored the winning goal seven minutes from time.

The former champions cut Remo Stars’ lead to five points following the hard-earned victory.

“It was a difficult game considering the opposition, Remo Stars,”Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

“I think they played differently in the game, we had two chances which we didn’t take in the first half, on the overall, i think we deserved to win the game.

“I think we deserved to come out with the three points.”

