    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘We Need Osimhen’ — Ferdinand Urges Manchester To Sign Nigerian

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Victor Osimhen

    Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said it is important for the club to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

    The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season which has reflected on their position on the table.


    Osimhen has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past.

    The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

    The 26-year-old has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League in the past.

    Ferdinand believed the striker would help solve his former club attacking problem.

    “We need Osimhen, we need experience, we need someone who knows how to score, we need someone who can come and show these young strikers at Man United how to do it. If I’m Man United, I’m making it happen,” the Premier League legend insisted on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

    ”I want someone who knows their way around the full pitch at the elite level and knows how to score at the elite level consistently. I want him here and now. Yes Osimhen hasn’t played in the Premier League but I don’t care, I think he scores wherever he goes.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

