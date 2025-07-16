WAFCON 2024: Ajibade, Plumptre Named In Group Stage Best X1

Super Falcons duo Ashleigh Plumptre and Rasheedat Ajibade have been included in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage Best X1, reports Completesports.com.

The selection was compiled by the competition’s Technical Study Group (TSG).

Plumptre has impressed with her composure and defensive solidity on the left.

South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane, and Fikile Magama as well as Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba are the other defenders on the shortlist.

Ajibade has provided driving runs, and technical finesse, linking midfield and attack with ease.

The former Atletico Madrid star was named Woman of the Match in Nigeria’s second group game against the Mares of Botswana.

Morocco star Ghizlane Chebbak, and South Africa’s Refiloe Jane joined her in the midfield trio.

The front three comprises of; Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Barbra Banda (Zambia), and Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal).

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis was named best coach of the group stage.

By Adeboye Amosu



