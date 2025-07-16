WAFCON 2024: Why We Are Confident Of Beating Super Falcons –Zambia Midfielder, Nachula

Copper Queens of Zambia midfielder Racheal Nachula has stated why she and her teammates her confident of beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Super Falcons will take on Zambia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday.

The last time the two teams clashed in the WAFCON was in the third-placed play-off in 2022 edition which Zambia won 1-0.

Looking ahead of the last eight encounter, Nachula said the win against the Super Falcons three years ago is what is giving them confident for Friday’s match.

“We are not scared of any team, we can’t be afraid of Nigeria, all we need to do is play to our coach’s instructions,” Nachula was quoted on Brila FM.

“We are ready for Nigeria, in 2022 we beat Nigeria which is giving us confidence.”

“We are Copper Queens and we believe we can beat any team,” the 39-year-old Israel-based star added.

The Super Falcons topped Group B after recording two wins and one draw, scoring four goals without conceding a single goal.

As for Zambia they placed second on seven points, found the back of the net six times and let in four goals.

The duo of Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji have accounted for Zambia’s six goals at this year’s WAFCON, scoring three goals each.



