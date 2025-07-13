WAFCON 2024: Algeria Hold Super Falcons To 0-0 Draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons was held to a 0-0 draw by Algeria in their final Group B game at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The Super Falcons went into the contest having already booked their place in the quarter-finals, thanks to wins against Tunisia and Botswana.

After three matches, the Super Falcons are yet to concede a single goal, but have found the net four times.

It was a game the nine-time African champions bossed in every aspect but score.

They had 24 shots to Algeria’s one, and had two shots on target while the North Africans had non.

Also the team edged possession, 55 percent to 45 percent and made 377 passes compared to 338 made by Algeria.

Head coach Justin Madugu made changes in his starting line-up, with regulars like Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Halimotu Ayinde, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Asisat Oshoala benched.

In his starting eleven were Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini, Ifeoma Onumonu, Chiwendu Ihezuo, Francisca Ordega, Tosin Demehin, Shukurat Oladipupo, Sikiratu Isah and Miracle Usani.

In the group’s other tie almost played on Sunday Botswana defeated Tunisia 2-1.

After the conclusion of the preliminary round, the Super Falcons finished top of Group B on seven points, Algeria in second place on five points, Botswana placed third on three points while Tunisia finished bottom with just one point.



By James Agberebi



